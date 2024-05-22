Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $546.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

