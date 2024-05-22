Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

COF opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

