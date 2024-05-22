Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.