Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

DHI opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

