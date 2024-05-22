Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,587 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

