Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.