Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $252.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.