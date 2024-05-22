Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.