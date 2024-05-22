Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $551.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

