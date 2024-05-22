Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

