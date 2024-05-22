Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

