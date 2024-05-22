Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 365,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock remained flat at $39.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

