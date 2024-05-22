Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 1.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.78. 3,541,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,478,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

