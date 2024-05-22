Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.49. 2,463,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,541,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 365,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

