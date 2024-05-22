Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
