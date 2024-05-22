Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 2.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 267,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,278,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the period. KGH Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after buying an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 96,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.