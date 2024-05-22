Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Tops $951.22 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $951.22 million and approximately $41.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,002,753,244 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,252,091 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,002,539,252.42 with 4,040,039,238.15 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2365467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $37,987,741.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

