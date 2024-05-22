Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

CBKM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

