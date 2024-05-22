Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
CBKM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
