Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 16.40% 11.75% 6.51% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.90 $661.56 million $3.59 11.98 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 5 6 0 2.55 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

