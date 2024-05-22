Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 681.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705,181 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $92,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $225,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,048,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 619,341 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 584,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

