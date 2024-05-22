Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $55,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,078.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,819.99. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,827.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.