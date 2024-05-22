Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $69.35 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,218 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

