Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $71.11 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $71,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $485.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.17 and a 12 month high of $488.70.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

