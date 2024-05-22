Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180,354 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $48,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. 206,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

