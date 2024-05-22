Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALB opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.