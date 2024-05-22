Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,674,000 after acquiring an additional 883,161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 1,649,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,709. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

