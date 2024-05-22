Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

