Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises about 0.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.45% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,633. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

