Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.22 and last traded at $145.22. 11,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 242,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.50.

Crane Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

