CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 944 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. 606,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,979. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

