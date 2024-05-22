CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,039 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

