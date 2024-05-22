CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 4,387,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,162,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

