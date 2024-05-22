CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. 61,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

