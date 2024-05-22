CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,808. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

