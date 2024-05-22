CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

FTLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 31,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

