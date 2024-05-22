CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,232,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 142,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.