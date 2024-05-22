CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $877,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $5,614,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 380,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $766.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

