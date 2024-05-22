Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 415,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. 339,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

