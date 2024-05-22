Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 1,546,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 291,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Critical Metals Stock Up 20.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.24.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

