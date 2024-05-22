Cronos Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $22.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00057270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.