Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,863 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of Cryoport worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 18,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

