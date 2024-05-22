CubeSmart Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.