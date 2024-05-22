Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGEM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 380.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 482,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

