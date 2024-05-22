Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

