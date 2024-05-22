CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 290,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 792,572 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

CureVac Trading Up 20.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CureVac had a negative net margin of 483.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

