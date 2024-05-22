Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CW stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.38. 48,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,498. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $286.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

