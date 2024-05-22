D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

