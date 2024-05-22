D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.74% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

