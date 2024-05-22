D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 25,159 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

