D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

